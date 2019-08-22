Fast-rising singer Azeez Fashola known as Naira Marley has reportedly bought a Porsche Panamera not long after he was released from prison on bail, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that a Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile shared a video of Naira posing with the new car.

Naira Marley Recounts Jail Experience

Concise News had earlier reported that Naira Marley has recalled jail experience in the released video for his controversial single, ‘Soapy.’

Recall that Naira Marley was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over cyber crime, after which he spent 34 days.

The controversial ‘soapy’ single with its dance routine gained traction on social media, after the singer’s was granted bail.

The 2:55 minute video of the song which was set in a prison features his colleague, Zlatan Ibile, and their friends, Rahman Jago and Guccy Branch.

The dance however, has controversies surrounding it with many criticizing it on the grounds that it encourages masturbation.