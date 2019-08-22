Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Tuesday, August 22nd, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari has started swearing in Ministers-designate, Concise News reports. It was gathered that the proceedings for the inauguration of the ministers-designate started with the rendition of the National anthem before the oaths of allegiance was taken in batches of five.

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the 43 ministers sworn in on Wednesday to build on the achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years. The Nigerian leader said that the two-day retreat with the ministers held on Monday and Tuesday was aimed at stating the roadmap and focus of government for the next four years.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in 43 ministers he believes can build on the achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years. Concise News reports that the swearing-in of the ministers took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power, on Wednesday.

A former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria Femi Fani-Kayode has vowed to show non-performing ministers of Nigeria ‘hell with his pen’. Concise News reports that the outspoken politician disclosed that he will praise the newly inaugurated ministers ‘when merited’ and strongly condemn ‘when necessary’.

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated his “next level” ministers in a ceremony held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, Concise News understands. This news medium had reported that Buhari in July nominated 43 persons as ministers for his second term in office.

Nigerians reacted differently as President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated his “next level” ministers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Concise News reported that the inauguration following a two-day retreat for the ministers at the same venue. They were nominated in July and underwent screening at the National Assembly before they finally got their portfolios.

The suspended chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla, has filed a suit to challenge his probe by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). Concise News reports that Obono-Obla was suspended on August 14 and he is being investigated for alleged falsification of records and financial impropriety by the ICPC.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election. The five-man panel of the tribunal, led by Mohammed Garba, said judgment would be delivered on a date to be communicated to the parties.

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the takeover of the property of the former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, over an alleged debt of N537m. Justice Chuka Obiozor on August 8, 2019, ordered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the United Bank for Africa to take possession of the Ikoyi home.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on political office holders of Igbo extraction to “repent” in order to avoid the kind of attacks suffered by former deputy senate president Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany. Chika Edoziem, speaking on behalf of the proscribed IPOB said this in a press statement. It said that political leaders from the South-East could still make amends by turning a new leaf, but stated that if they refused, members of the

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.