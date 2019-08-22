Next Level: Why Buhari Appointed More Ministers From Northwest -FFK

President Muhammadu Buhari sees those who are not Fulani as nothing but slaves, a former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged.

FFK as he is called said this in his reaction to the assigning of portfolios by Buhari on Wednesday.

Nine of the 43 ministers are from the North West region of the country and FFK claimed that Buhari assigned them to the most strategic and biggest portfolios.

According to him, the President’s move was unexpected as he allegedly operates “a government of the Fulani, by the Fulani and for the Fulani.”

In a tweet on his handle, he claimed that Buhari views other Nigerians who are not Fulani as slaves.

“Don’t complain that Buhari gave the largest number of Ministries and the biggest and most strategic Ministerial portfolios to the NW,” he said.

“What do u expect? His is a Govt of the Fulani, by the Fulani and for the Fulani.Under him non-Fulanis are regarded as nothing more than slaves.”

Buhari had charged the 43 ministers sworn in on Wednesday to build on the achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years.

The Nigerian leader said that the two-day retreat with the ministers held on Monday and Tuesday was aimed at stating the road map and focus of government for the next four years.

“We have the challenge to build a country where everyone can maximize his or her potential. We must build a country where opportunities abound for everyone. Work has started; we must all get down to action,” Buhari said in a speech at the ceremony in Abuja.

He urged the ministers to strive to improve the economy, fight corruption and create a Nigeria that would engage its 20 million unemployed and unemployable people into productive ventures.

“We must make everyone productive. We must make everyone an asset to the country. Everyone must be fully engaged,” he said.

Buhari also emphasized the need for adequate security so that Nigerians could live in peace.

He said that key economic indicators would be used to assess the ministers’ performances, urging them to work hard to give Nigerians the good governance they deserved.