Next Level: See Five New Ministries Buhari Govt. Created

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced five new ministries on Wednesday following the inauguration of his 43-person ministers, Concise News reports.

Buhari had earlier submitted the list to the National Assembly with the screening taking place in July, also.

During the swearing-in, Buhari announced five new ministries with some carved out from already existing ones.

“I am pleased to inform you that the federal ministries have been further expanded to ensure effective service delivery,” the president said.

The new ministries are Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Police Affairs, Special Duties and International Affairs; Aviation; and Power.

The aviation ministry was part of the transportation ministry and is led by Hadi Sirika, who was then the minister of state for aviation.

For the power ministry, it was carved out of the ministry of power, works and housing.

Also, the new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is manned by Sadiya Umar (Zamfara).

The Ministry of Special Duties and International Affairs will be headed by George Akume from Benue State.

Sokoto State’s Muhammadu Dingyadi is the Minister of the new Ministry of Police Affairs while Sale Mamman is the Minister of Power.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reminded the newly inaugurated Ministers there was an urgent task ahead of them to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and property as well as grow the economy.

The party also said that Nigerians are also waiting for them to build infrastructure, bring back discipline to private and public conducts and mobilise Nigerians through personal examples towards evolving a Nigeria we all can be proud of.

In a congratulatory message to Ministers by the National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC advised the Ministers to settle down quickly and hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress that has been made in the various sectors.

The statement read: “The Party notes with utmost satisfaction the painstaking efforts the President made in picking the new ministers, their speedy screening and confirmation by the Senate in addition to the rigorous induction of the new appointees towards acquainting them to the onerous task of assisting the President fulfill his promises of repositioning the economy, ensuring security of lives and property and fighting corruption.

“While the APC-led administration has recorded remarkable milestones in these three areas, we align with the position of the President that there is more work to be done.

“There are challenges to build on the foundations that have been laid in the last four years. To state a few, the APC-led government has an urgent task to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and property, grow our economy, build infrastructure, bring back discipline to our private and public conducts and mobilize Nigerians through personal examples towards evolving a Nigeria we all can be proud of.

“We, therefore, urge the new ministers to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President and, indeed, all Nigerians, by settling down to work quickly, and hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress that have been made in the various sectors.

“We join the President in calling on the newly-inaugurated ministers to ensure teamwork amongst themselves so as to create harmony in the governance system. This is the only way we can achieve synergy in our policy implementation and overall implementation of our Next Level manifesto for the country.