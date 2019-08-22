The new Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has vowed to ‘deepen youth development and reinvent Nigeria’s sporting artistry’.

Concise News reports that Dare made this pledge Wednesday in Abuja in his first full day at his fresh duty.

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari, Dare, 53 writes on his known Twitter handle:

“First full day at the job. Grateful to God. Thankful to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding me worthy. My promise to the Nigerian Youth: We will deepen youth development and reinvent our sporting artistry.

“The Development of the Nigerian youth will receive a laser focus towards developing their skills, harnessing their talents and empowering them towards contributing in greater measure to national development

“As a practical demonstration to this cause, I will in a couple of days convene a meeting of critical stakeholders in the area of youth development.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari rededicates itself to deepening youth development and providing and enabling environment for their growth. Mr. President is committed to lifting millions of our youth out of unemployment.”

Dare who hails from Ogbomoso North local government in Oyo State, is the immediate Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

He had once served as media adviser and Chief of Staff to the former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.