President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday re-appointed Maryam Uwais as senior special assistant to his office on social investment, Concise News reports.

The Senior Special Assistant to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity Laolu Akande announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

Buhari’s wife Aisha had lamented that the government’s Social Investment Programmes (SIP) has failed in northern Nigeria.

She said this in May, 2019 in Aso Rock during an interactive session, wondering how the funds for the programme was used.

“Concerning the N500 billion voted for SIP, that was part of 2015 campaigns where they promised to give out N10,000, feed pupils in primary schools and give N5,000 to the poorest of the poor,” she said.

“The SSA to the president on social investment is a lady from Kano and I’m sure that my husband decided to put somebody from Kano there because of the population and political impact it made. I have never asked how the money is used or being given out.

“I met one of the president’s aides on SIP once and he promised me that for my state (Adamawa), N10,000 each would be given to 30,000 women but up till now, I haven’t heard from him.

“I don’t want to raise alarm that my state did not benefit from it. That’s where the secretary to the government of the federation is from. I kept quiet because I didn’t want people to say that I talk too much.”

She added: “I was expecting that N500 billion to be utilised in different methods in the north for the aim to be achieved. I don’t know the method they used but most of the northern states did not get it.”

But that did not stop Buhari from approving her re-appointment to handle SIP in his second term.

What You Should Know About Uwais

Here are some interesting things you should know about Uwais below:

1. She bagged her law degree from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria in 1980 where she also got her Masters degree five years later.

2. Uwais was called to the bar in 1981, after attending the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

3. She is the wife of Muhammadu Uwais, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

4. Her passion for women and children made her form the Isa Wali Empowerment Initiative in December 2009.

5. She had worked as a Non-Executive Director and Member of Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC as well as a member of the Editorial Board of Thisday newspapers.

6. In 2011, former President Goodluck Jonathan handed her the National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

7. Uwais won the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the International Women’s Society (2011).

8. She has also worked as UNICEF, the World Bank, and DfID consultant.

Others who were appointed by Buhari, according to the statement, are “Ahmad Rufai Zakari as Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Obafela Bank-Olemoh, as Senior Special Assistant on Education Interventions, Louis Odion as Senior Technical Assistant on Print Media, and Ajuri Ngelale as Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency.

“All appointees are to serve in the Office of the Vice President. Except for Zakari, Bank-Olemoh, Odion and Ngelale, all the other appointments take retrospective effect from May 29, 2019.”