There have been reports on social media that Batch A 2016 beneficiaries of the N-Power programme have been sacked after the payment of July allowance, Concise News understands.

The rumours have been flying on social media that since the Batch A beneficiaries and others have been handed their stipend for July, they would exit the scheme.

However, this news platform went to verify how true the information was and found that the N-Power handlers did not make such statement.

Recall that before the payment of the July stipend, the story has been around on social media that the Batch A beneficiaries will get the boot once the money comes in.

It appears that such reports have not subsided even when the handlers said no date has been penciled down for the exit of the Batch A beneficiaries.

Checks on N-Power social media platforms which serve as their official information dissemination platforms show that no update has been given about the matter.

The N-Power programme is one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Nigerian Government.

The scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government of Nigeria keep on with the N-Power programme, President Muhammadu Buhari has retained Afolabi Imoukhuede as his special assistant on job creation.

Concise News reports that in a letter signed by Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation, Edo-born Imoukhuede was directed to continue overseeing the “implementation and expansion of the N-Power Youth Job Creation Programme of the Federal Government across the Federation and all other matters relating to the National Job Creation programmes of President Buhari’s administration.”

Also, Buhari has approved the reappointment of Maryam Uwais as senior special assistant to his office on social investment.