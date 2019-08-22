One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide Tolu Ogunlesi has said the N-Power scheme has employed 500,000 graduates, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Ogunlesi said this on Thursday as he noted that the government plans to scale the scheme.

He spoke during a Technology Conference in Lagos which centered on how technology can drive social change and fight poverty.

According to him, “One thing that keeps coming up in this conversation is SCALE. How do you take a successful pro-poor programme from small-scale impact to large-scale? How do you make things go ‘viral’ and achieve sustainability.”

He noted that one thing that is going well for the N-Power scheme of the government is that the numbers are there for everyone to see.

As such, he said, the impact of the scheme can be measured because in July 2019, N275 billion was paid to N-Power volunteers.

He wrote: N-Power in numbers:

500,000 Graduate Volunteers

N275 BILLION paid directly to Volunteers as at July 31, 2019

N18.77m avg monthly inflow per LGA

25,000 Indirect additional jobs created

10,000 Physically-Challenged Volunteers

200,000 Local Cos engaged(logistics, SIM reg, etc)

Meanwhile, as the Federal Government of Nigeria keep on with the N-Power programme, President Muhammadu Buhari has retained Afolabi Imoukhuede as his special assistant on job creation.

Concise News reports that in a letter signed by Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation, Edo-born Imoukhuede was directed to continue overseeing the “implementation and expansion of the N-Power Youth Job Creation Programme of the Federal Government across the Federation and all other matters relating to the National Job Creation programmes of President Buhari’s administration”.

The N-Power programme is one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Nigerian Government.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.