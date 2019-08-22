As the Federal Government of Nigeria keep on with the N-Power programme, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Hajia Maryam Uwais as senior special assistant to his office on social investment, Concise News reports.

Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on media and publicity, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

Uwais is a legal practitioner and human rights activist with over 37 years cognate law practice experience.

Akande was also reappointed on Wednesday alongside Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, presidential spokesmen.

Also reappointed are Adeyemi Dipeolu, special adviser to the president on economic matters; Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to the president on political matters; Jumoke Oduwole, special adviser to the president on ease of doing business.

“Equally, President Buhari has also appointed Ahmad Rufai Zakari as Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Obafela Bank-Olemoh, as Senior Special Assistant on Education Interventions, Louis Odion as Senior Technical Assistant on Print Media, and Ajuri Ngelale as Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency,” the statement read.

“All appointees are to serve in the Office of the Vice President. Except for Zakari, Bank-Olemoh, Odion and Ngelale, all the other appointments take retrospective effect from May 29, 2019.”

About N-SIP

The Federal Government of Nigeria established the National Social Investments Programmes (NSIP) in 2016, to tackle poverty and hunger across the country.

The suite of programmes under the NSIP focuses on ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, youth and women. Since 2016, these programmes combined have supported more than 4 million beneficiaries country-wide through a fair and transparent process supported by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning (MBNP) and other notable MDAs with aligned goals.

The Programmes are as follows:

The N-power programme is designed to assist young Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 35 to acquire and develop life-long skills for becoming change makers in their communities and players in the domestic and global markets and given a stipend of N30,000 monthly.

The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme directly supports those within the lowest poverty bracket by improving nutrition, increasing household consumption and supporting the development of human capital through cash benefits to various categories of the poor and vulnerable. The support is conditioned on fulfilling soft and hard co-responsibilities that enable recipients improve their standard of living.

Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) is a micro-lending intervention that targets traders, artisans, enterprising youth, farmers and women in particular, by providing loans between 10,000 and 100,000 at no monthly cost to beneficiaries.

The Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSF) aims to deliver school feeding to young children with a specific focus on increasing school enrolment, reducing the incidence of malnutrition (especially among the poor and those ordinarily unable to eat a meal-a-day), empowering community women as cooks and by supporting small farmers that help stimulate economic growth.