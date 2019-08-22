The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Ondo State has asked the Ondo Police Command to arrest and prosecute any of its members found grazing around the Airport in the state capital, Akure.

Concise News gathered that the management of the airport had lodged several complaints to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Ondo State government through the Ministry of Environment on the activities of the herdsmen.

According to the management of the airport, the straying of cows on the tarmac had prevented the landing of aircraft, thereby, endangering the lives of passengers.

The MACBAN chairman, Alhaji Bello Garba, while speaking with journalists in Akure on Wednesday, disowned herders who engage in kidnapping and other criminal activities along the Ore-Benin- Lagos highway.

In an attempt to exonerate his members in Ondo, Garba said: “We have warned them (herders) severally to stay away from the airport without success.

“We have given the police permission to arrest and prosecute anyone caught around the airport still grazing. We have told our members to desist from going there but they have refused.

“Henceforth, anyone caught should be made to face the consequence. We are law-abiding citizens and would not tolerate indiscipline.

“Most of the criminal herdsmen come from the neighbouring states of Ogun, Edo, and other states to operate in Ondo especially along Ore- Lagos road.”

He added that the association was working with security agencies in the state to fish out criminals especially those who are not their members.

MACBAN in the state had said that the report that herdsmen formed a vigilante group in the state was not true.

The group also distanced itself from the Fulani vigilante men mounting checkpoints along the highway in the southwest state.

Garuba said his group had not formed any vigilante group, noting that all the activities of the group were known to the police command.

He said, “The report that herdsmen have formed a vigilante group in Ondo State was not true and cannot be substantiated.

“There was never a time our group came together to form any vigilance, there is nothing we do without carrying the police along.”