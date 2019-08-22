Welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Thursday, August 22, 2019, on Concise News.

As the Federal Government of Nigeria keep on with the N-Power programme, President Muhammadu Buhari has retained Afolabi Imoukhuede as his special assistant on job creation. Concise News reports that in a letter signed by Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation, Edo-born Imoukhuede was directed to continue overseeing the “implementation and expansion of the N-Power Youth Job Creation Programme of the Federal Government across the Federation and all other matters relating to the National Job Creation programmes of President Buhari’s administration”. The N-Power programme is one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Nigerian Government. The scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring. It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns. Read more here.