It’s Official: Pres. Buhari Appoints N-Power Boss
As the Federal Government of Nigeria keep on with the N-Power programme, President Muhammadu Buhari has retained Afolabi Imoukhuede as his special assistant on job creation. Concise News reports that in a letter signed by Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation, Edo-born Imoukhuede was directed to continue overseeing the "implementation and expansion of the N-Power Youth Job Creation Programme of the Federal Government across the Federation and all other matters relating to the National Job Creation programmes of President Buhari's administration". The N-Power programme is one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Nigerian Government. The scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring. It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.
N-Power: Buhari Chooses Legal Luminary As Social Investments Head
As the Federal Government of Nigeria keep on with the N-Power programme, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment Hajia Maryam Uwais as senior special assistant to his office on social investment, Concise News reports. Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on media and publicity, announced this in a statement on Wednesday. Uwais is a legal practitioner and human rights activist with over 37 years cognate law practice experience. Akande was also reappointed on Wednesday alongside Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, presidential spokesmen. Also reappointed are Adeyemi Dipeolu, special adviser to the president on economic matters; Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to the president on political matters; Jumoke Oduwole, special adviser to the president on ease of doing business. "Equally, President Buhari has also appointed Ahmad Rufai Zakari as Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Obafela Bank-Olemoh, as Senior Special Assistant on Education Interventions, Louis Odion as Senior Technical Assistant on Print Media, and Ajuri Ngelale as Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency," the statement read. "All appointees are to serve in the Office of the Vice President. Except for Zakari, Bank-Olemoh, Odion and Ngelale, all the other appointments take retrospective effect from May 29, 2019."
