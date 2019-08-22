Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, August 22nd, 2019.

The Federal Government, through the Rural Electrification Agency, on Monday commissioned an 80-kilowatt solar hybrid mini-grid power plant project in Upake community, Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State. Concise News learnt that the electric project is expected to benefit 496 residential and commercial buildings will be connected to the project and will receive constant electricity. The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Rural Electrification Agency, Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, was quoted as saying that the President Buhari-led administration was committed to fulfilling its mandate to ensure electricity access for all Nigerians. Read more here.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will commence the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) on September 2 in Bayelsa and Kogi States. INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, announced this in a statement on Tuesday. He explained that the commission held a meeting and reviewed its preparations for the conduct of the governorship election scheduled to hold in both states on November 16, 2019. Okoye said PVCs would be available for collection at the registration areas and wards across the local government areas in the states. Read more here.

Alhaji Yahaya Audu, a governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, says he is in the race to transform and better the lives of people of the state, Concise News reports. Audu, younger brother to a former governor of the state, the late Abubakar Audu, said this on Tuesday shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja. Read more here.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared all the aspirants from Bayelsa and Kogi States for the party’s governorship primaries scheduled for September 5. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed to journalists on Wednesday. Ologbondiyan said that all the 13 screened aspirants from Bayelsa State were cleared, while 21 aspirants were cleared in Kogi State. According to the list, the aspirants that were cleared in Kogi State include Wada Idris; Senator Dino Melaye; Erico Ameh, Aminu Suleiman, Grace Adejoh, Abubakar Ibrahim, Kabiru Haruna, Musa Wada, Saliu Atawodi (retd), Mohammed Adah, Victor Adoji, Baye Averehi and Emmanuel Omebije. Read more here.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says the party had become wiser from courts judgements which disqualified its candidates for ineligibility in some states. Oshiomhole said this during the inauguration of the Governorship Screening Committees for aspirants for the Kogi and Bayelsa States primary elections scheduled for August 29. He said the party would guide against fielding candidates with questionable dates of birth, educational qualifications and various errors which the opposition party could latch on to snatch victory after losing at the polls. Read more here.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has congratulated Dr Ramatu Tijani on her inauguration as the new Minister of State for FCT by President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News reports. Bello’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lokoja by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogu. He expressed the confidence that Tijani would discharge her duties creditably well in her new position and do the state proud. Read more here.

