Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Mercy, an Abuja-based Nigerian taking part in the “Pepper Dem” edition of BBNaija, has told a fellow contestant and boyfriend, Ike, she will handle him unexpectedly. Explaining how good she is in bed, she informed the US-based Nigerian that she will handle him until he begins to wash her underwear.

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Khafi again got the viewers of the reality TV show talking after she campaigned for her lover, Gedoni, Concise News reports. Biggie, on Tuesday, asked the ‘pepper dem’ housemates to whip up a one minute campaign for contestants who are up for possible eviction on Sunday.

Big Brother Naija housemate Omashola has told Biggie what he would have done if his team lost in the nomination challenge. Concise News earlier reported that the ‘Cruisetopia’ team lost the nomination challenge to the ‘Icons’ on Monday, making them face possible eviction.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.