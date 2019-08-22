Kogi's Yahaya Bello Reacts To Buhari's Ministerial Appointments

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has congratulated Dr Ramatu Tijani on her inauguration as the new Minister of State for FCT by President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News reports.

Bello’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lokoja by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogu.

He expressed the confidence that Tijani would discharge her duties creditably well in her new position and do the state proud.

“She is a woman of uncommon brilliance and pride to womanhood, both within the state and the country at large,” the governor remarked.

He urged the people of the state to give her necessary support and cooperation to enable her succeed in the new assignment.

Bello said that the new minister distinguished herself while she served as the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Woman Leader, stressing that her brilliance and penchant for hard work had reflected during her screening by the Senate.

”She had an impressive outing on the floor of the Senate during her screening. I have no doubt that she will distinguish herself in the ministry as an astute urban and regional planner.

”My administration is proud of her conduct and dedication to projects; the Federal Government is lucky to have a kind-hearted and intelligent woman like her in the cabinet,” he said.

Also, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has congratulated the new Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, saying that his appointment was well-deserved.

The NYCN President, Amb. Oladele Nihi, stated this in a statement on Wednesday.

”On behalf of the over 70 million Nigerian youths, I am congratulating you on your appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, most especially as Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

”Your responsibility comes with a burden to oversee and properly nurture the dreams of every Nigerian youth.

”Over 70 million population, that is, over 65 percent of the estimated 198 million population of Nigeria, are youths.

”In most functioning countries around the world, this group is usually the most effective, innovative and active in policy making as well as movers of the country,” Nihi said.

He stressed the need for government to make youths a priority, warning against their being neglected and excluded from the scheme of things in the country.

The NYCN president urged the new minister to use his good offices to resolve the lingering leadership crisis in the group and ensure harmonious working relationship between it and his ministry.

“The ministry should also, at all times, serve the purpose of its establishment. Nigerian youths are expected to have a unhindered access to the ministry at all times.

”With the working agenda set above, we hope to have a good working relationship with you as Minister, while we also pray that you have a successful tenure,” Nihi said.