Kogi CJ Frees 16 Inmates Awaiting Trial, Gives Reasons

The Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Nasir Ajanah, has unconditionally released 16 inmates awaiting trial in Koton-Karfe and Okene correctional facilities of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCP) in the state, Concise News reports.

Ajanah, who granted the release, while reviewing the warrants of the inmates, also granted bail to three of the inmates at Koton-Karfe and two others at Okene.

The chief judge also ordered that a 14 year-old boy, Isiaka Auta, standing trial for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide be taken to a psychiatric hospital for proper examination.

Ajanah said for a minor to allegedly indulge in killing people only to cook and consume their flesh was beyond ordinary crime and should be clinically investigated.

At Koton-karfe, the chief judge reviewed 125 warrants and granted unconditional release to nine inmates detained without trial for upward of one year.

According to NAN, the released inmates include: Abdulmumuni Musa, Ahmed Tijani, Abu Ali and Ochefeje Alhaji arrested for alleged theft but had spent more than one year in custody without trial.

The prosecution could not produce witnesses for their trial, while two others, John Okonkwo and Lawal Gambo were released for lack of prima facie case against them.

Also released unconditionally were Ibrahim Daji and Battai Daji arrested for criminal conspiracy.

At Okene Correctional Service seven inmates regained their freedom unconditionally, while two were granted bail in the sum of N5, 000 each with a surety.

They are Ige Kekere, Onipe Ojo, Balegi Agbaje, Danjuma Eguru, Adamu Audu and Samuel Emmanuel, while Uzochi Ebuka, who was adjudged to have a psychiatric case, was declared unfit to stand trial.

The chief judge also granted bail to Onimisi sadiq and Shaibu Yusuf in the sum of N10,000 and N5,000, respectively with a surety in like sum.

He said that the visit to the facilities was aimed at addressing congestion and transition from Nigeria Prisons Service to Nigeria Correctional facility.

In Kabba, the chief judge commended the security agencies as well as courts in the area for ensuring low crime rate and timely dispensation of justice.

He made the commendation against the backdrop of low number of inmates at the correctional formation where only four awaiting trial inmates’ warrants were available for review.

Ajanah who could not release or grant bail to any of the four inmates whose cases were at various levels of trial said that the correctional facility was being under-utilised.