National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says the party had become wiser from courts judgements which disqualified its candidates for ineligibility in some states.

Oshiomhole said this during the inauguration of the Governorship Screening Committees for aspirants for the Kogi and Bayelsa States primary elections scheduled for August 29.

He said the party would guide against fielding candidates with questionable dates of birth, educational qualifications and various errors which the opposition party could latch on to snatch victory after losing at the polls.

The APC chairman said Senator Hope Uzodinma will head the Kogi State screening committee while Senator Abdullahi Gumel is heading that of Bayelsa State’s.

Oshiomhole said, “Many put it that screening is a formality but because of our own peculiarity, people are sometimes economical with the truth. We need to do proper screening and ensure that those who pass the screening are likely to be able to stand not only winning election but of not being challenged after.

“We have a couple of cases where people claimed what they didn’t have or they swore to that affidavit such that they have two, three ages depending on what purpose they are swearing affidavit for.

“We have a recent case in Taraba where our governorship candidate who went through the entire election process, his candidature was nullified by the Supreme Court on account of falsification of age. So, if we thought before that screening is a formality, we have seen that we are not meticulous.”

Oshiomhole urged the committees to observe contradiction in aspirants claims and examine issues raised against them without sentiment or partiality.