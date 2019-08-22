Former Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who was newly appointed Minister of Interior by President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that he knows little or nothing about how the ministry operates.

Shortly after his inauguration and assignment of portfolio by President Muhammadu Buhari, he confessed that apart from reports about the ministry he read in newspapers, he had no idea of its policies and operations.

“My relationship with the ministry is distant. What I know about the ministry is what I read in the Newspapers,” he said.

Aregbesola, however, directed the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Georgina Ehuriah, to continue running the ministry until Monday when he will formally take over.

“I will come to take over on Monday. I give the Permanent Secretary the grace to run the ministry till then.

“We will be ready by Monday to take on the huge assignment.

“I promise you a realistic, reasonable and commendable leadership. The staff of this ministry should be ready for more work because I will be demanding much more from you,” he added.

Buhari, at the end of a two-day retreat for the ministers -designate on Tuesday, swore in 43 ministers that will help him achieve the next level agenda.

Speaking during the Swearing in, President Muhammadu Buhari charged the 43 ministers to build on the achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years.

According to him, the two-day retreat with the ministers held on Monday and Tuesday was aimed at stating the roadmap and focus of government for the next four years.

“We have the challenge to build a country where everyone can maximize his or her potential. We must build a country where opportunities abound for everyone. Work has started; we must all get down to action,” Buhari said in a speech at the ceremony in Abuja.

Full list of minister-designate

Uchechukwu Oga (Abia State)

Muhammadu Musa Bello (Adamawa)

Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom)

Senator Chris Ngige (Anambra)

Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra),

Adamu Adamu (Bauchi)

Ambassador Mariah Katagum (Bauchi).

Timipreye Sylva (Bayelsa),

Senator George Akume (Benue State)

Mustapha Baba (Borno State)

Goody Eddy Agba (Cross Rivers)

Festus Keyamo (Delta State)

Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State).

Dr. Osagie Ehinire (Edo state)

Clement Agba (Edo State)

Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti State)

Geoffrey Onyema (Enugu State)

Ali Isa Ibrahim Patami (Gombe State)

Emeka Nwajuba (Imo State)

Suleiman H.Adamu (Jigawa State)

Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (Kaduna)

Muhammed Mahmood (Kaduna)

Sabo Nanono (Kano state)

Major General Salihi Magashi (rtd) (Kano State)

Senator Hadhi Sirika (Katsina)

Abubakar Malami (Kebbi State)

Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi state)

Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Kwara state)

Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara State).

Babatunde Raji Fasola

Adeleke Mamora (Lagos State)

Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa)

Architect Olamilekan Adegbiti (Ogun State)

Ambassador Zuberu Dada (Niger State)

Senator Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo State)

Rauf Aregbesola (Oyo state)

Sunday Dare (Oyo State)

Pauline Tallen (Plateau State)

Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State)

Danhyaddi (Sokoto State)

Saleh Mamman (Taraba State)

Abubakar Ali (Yobe State)

Sadia Umar Farooq (Zamfara State.)