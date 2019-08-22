MacBook is a leading laptop that has many users; but many people using it find it difficult to screenshot on it.

Let’s go through several methods on how to easily screenshot your Macbook laptop; from capturing the entire screen, capturing a window, capturing a select portion, capturing menu and capturing Toolbar.

How To Screenshot On Mac

There are five ways of capturing on Macbook screen.

Screenshot the entire screen

Screenshot a window

Screenshot a selected portion

Screenshot menu

Screenshot Touchbar

Importantly, before you can capture any part of your Apple laptop, you must have upgraded your system to Mac Operating Software (macOS) Mojave. To take all the types of screenshots or make video recordings of your screen, first use Shift-Command (⌘) -5.

Keyboard shortcuts that also support capturing on your mac include: Shift-Command-3 and Shift-Command-4, these continue to work in all versions of macOS.

The Operating Software Mojave screenshot controls the following:

1. Capture the Entire Screen

Press Shift-Command-5 on your keyboard to see the onscreen capture controls. Then, you should click ‘Capture Entire Screen’ the Capture Entire Screen button in the onscreen controls. Your pointer will change to a camera.

Press anywhere on the screen to screenshot the screen of that display, or press Capture in the onscreen controls to capture the screen of the entire display.

After that, a thumbnail of the captured shot appears briefly on the corner of your screen.

Lastly, you can then, find the screenshot on your desktop.

Are there any exemptions? No. It is in all versions of macOS:

Click on Shift-Command-3 to capture the entire screen display.

The screenshot will be saved somewhere on your desktop.

2. Capture A Window

First, press Shift-Command-5 to see the onscreen capture controls.

Then, click the Capture Selected Window button in the onscreen controls. Your pointer changes to a camera.

Followed by clicking a window to screenshot that window.

Planning to exclude the window’s shadow from the screenshot, then, press and hold the Option (⌥) key as you click it.

A thumbnail of the captured shot will appears briefly in the corner of your Mac screen. Also, you can interact with the thumbnail to edit the screenshot, move it, or take other actions. Better still, you can wait for the screenshot until it appears on your desktop.

Are there any exemptions? No. It is in all versions of macOS:

Press Shift-Command-4.

Also, press the Space bar. Your pointer changes to a camera.

Click a window to screenshot that window.

Planning to exclude the window’s shadow from the screenshot, then, press and hold the Option (⌥) key while you click.

Then, find the screenshot on your desktop.

3. Capture A Selected Portion of The Screen

First, press Shift-Command-5 to see the onscreen capture controls.

Then, click Capture Selected Portion, the Capture Selected Portion button in the onscreen controls.

You will drag to select an area of the screen to shot. Trying to move the entire selection, drag from within the selection.

Click Capture in the onscreen controls.

A thumbnail of the captured appears briefly on the corner of your screen. You can interact with the thumbnail to edit the screenshot, move it, or take other actions. Also, you can wait until the screenshot to appear on your desktop.

This can be done in all versions of macOS:

Press Shift-Command-4.

You have to drag and select the area of the screen you want to capture. Moving the entire selection, press and hold Space bar while dragging.

Immediately, you release your mouse or trackpad button, you can find the screenshot on your desktop.

4. Capture A Menu

First, you have to click the menu to reveal all its contents.

Then, capture the menu by following the steps to capture the aforementioned screenshots:

Capturing the entire screen, to capture a window (the menu is treated like a window) or capture a portion of the screen that includes the menu.

This type of screenshot is in all versions of macOS.

By following the above guides you should understand that the below steps:

Click the menu to reveal its contents.

Press Shift-Command-4.

Drag to select the area of the menu to capture, then release your mouse or trackpad button to capture the selected portion.

Also, you can click on the Space bar to change the pointer to a camera, then press the menu to screenshot it.

You can easily find the screenshot where it’s saved on your desktop.

5. Capture the Touch Bar

To take a screenshot of a Touch Bar, you will need to have a Touch Bar and macOS Sierra 10.12.2 on your Mac.

Firstly, click on Shift-Command-6 to capture the latest displayed on the Touch Bar.

Then, find the screenshot on your desktop.

Also, you can customize the Control Strip region of the Touch Bar on your Mac, to add a Screenshot button.

How can I use the screenshot thumbnail?

Whenever you take a screenshot in macOS Mojave, a thumbnail of the screenshot appears briefly in the lower-right corner of your screen.

Therefore, without taking any action or swiping it to the right; the screenshot will automatically be saved to your selected save location, which by default is the desktop. You can control-click the thumbnail by selecting more actions, such as changing from the default to your choice of save location; open the screenshot in an app, or delete the screenshot without saving it. You can also drag the thumbnail to move the screenshot to another location, such as to a document, an email, a Finder window, or the Trash. By clicking the thumbnail, you will open the screenshot and you can then use the markup tools in the toolbar to crop, annotate, rotate and take other editing actions. You can as well, click the share button to share the screenshot to others. After clicking the thumbnail, it will open its editing view. Which will, however, reveals your pointer over each button in the toolbar to show their main functions. Lastly, if you don’t want the thumbnail to appear, follow the below step:

Go to settings

Click Options in the onscreen controls

Then click on the ”Show Floating Thumbnail” option to change the setting.

Recommended: Best Macbook Laptops For 2019 Full (Video) Review | Best Laptop Review