A former local morgue attendant has shared his true story on how he lost his virginity by sleeping with a fresh female corpse, Concise News understands.

The attendant who prefers to remain anonymous narrated how he slept with dead several bodies to satisfy his urge while working in the mortuary for a year.

Speaking with Ghanaweb, the attendant who is now a taxi driver said his virginity was broken by a fresh corpse when he turned 24 years.

The once mortuary worker said, he had no regrets of the insane decision and action he took. He revealed that the practice was very common and a tradition among mortuary attendants.

He added that they engaged in the act to help them overcome their fears within the working environment.

“I began working at the morgue at the age of 24 years, bathing dead bodies during the night shift.”

“I was dating during that time of my life, but I haven’t had any sexual intercourse yet.” “A very beautiful young lady was pronounced dead at the hospital and brought to the morgue, upon seeing the beads around her waist endowed with huge buttocks aroused my feelings and made me sleep with her lifeless body.”

“I worked at the morgue for a year and it was after I quit to become a trotro mate,” he added. Speaking with confidence, the driver who is currently married to two women with six children says he enjoyed being a Necrophilia because he gets vitality anytime he beds a female corpse.”