The Bavaria Police has identified four of the people that attacked the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany.

Ekweremadu was beaten up by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg on Saturday at an event organised by “Ndigbo Germany”.

An official of the foreign affairs ministry in Abuja told TheCable that the Bavaria state police have analysed the attack videos and identified four of the suspected attackers.

“I cannot reveal their identities for now because the German authorities are now co-operating with us and investigating the attack,” the official told TheCable.

The Nigerian embassy has mounted enormous pressure on the German federal authorities to bring the attackers to justice following the initial reluctance of the state police to investigate the assault which was captured on video.

Recall that Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria’s ambassador to Germany, reminded the federal authorities on their responsibility to foreign government dignitaries visiting the country.

Under section 102 (1), chapter 3, of the German criminal code, attacks against organs and representatives of foreign states are punishable with fines and imprisonment.