Former Super Falcons player of Nigeria striker, Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine has passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019.

Concise News reports that Chiejine captained the first set of the Under-19 National Women’s team to the first Under-19 (now Under-20) at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2002.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) broke the sad news on its verified Twitter handle today. She was 36 years old at the time of her death.

We are sad to announce the sudden demise of former @NGSuper_Falcons player Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine who passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Ifeanyi captained the first set of the U19 National Women’s team to the first U19 (Now U20) @FIFAWWC in 2002 pic.twitter.com/5SrlZwRROX — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 22, 2019

Rest in peace, Ifeanyichukwu Stephanie Chiejine. pic.twitter.com/16rw3mGJ3j — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 22, 2019

The deceased played for FC Indiana in USA’s W-League, KMF Kuopio and PK-35 Vantaa in Finland and Zvezda Perm in Russia.

She has been a senior international, taking part in the 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups and the 2000 and 2008 Summer Olympics.

As of 2007 she had scored 15 goals in 61 games for Nigeria.

See some reactions to Chiejine’s demise below:

Quite a pity.

Fare thee well… Keep resting with the greats! — 𝓶𝓸𝓼𝒽𝓮 (@MosheChidiEdeji) August 22, 2019

Wow! So sad 😢 — Olayide 🏽🇳🇬 (@Faroukfabulous) August 22, 2019

May her soul rest in peace. May the Lord comfort the family she left behind. — RIP Prof Pius Adesanmi (@arowolek) August 22, 2019

Rest in peace..champ — Dr Kelechi JIGO (RIP) (@Frankokah) August 22, 2019

Ex-Ghana soccer star Junior Agogo dies at age 40

In related news, former Ghana striker and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) poster boy Junior Agogo is reported dead at age 40.

According to GHANASoccernet.com, the erstwhile Zamalek player passed on in London on Thursday morning.

Sheffield Wednesday are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Junior Agogo. Our thoughts are with Junior’s family and friends at this very difficult time. RIP pic.twitter.com/4AHHSuPw8M — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 22, 2019

Agogo was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering stroke.

He is best remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup on home soil.