Former Super Falcons Striker Chiejine dies aged 36 (Photo: SuperSport)

Former Super Falcons player of Nigeria striker, Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine has passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019.

Concise News reports that Chiejine captained the first set of the Under-19 National Women’s team to the first Under-19 (now Under-20) at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2002.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) broke the sad news on its verified Twitter handle today. She was 36 years old at the time of her death.

The deceased played for FC Indiana in USA’s W-League, KMF Kuopio and PK-35 Vantaa in Finland and Zvezda Perm in Russia.

She has been a senior international, taking part in the 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups and the 2000 and 2008 Summer Olympics.

As of 2007 she had scored 15 goals in 61 games for Nigeria.

See some reactions to Chiejine’s demise below:

Ex-Ghana soccer star Junior Agogo dies at age 40

In related news, former Ghana striker and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) poster boy Junior Agogo is reported dead at age 40.

According to GHANASoccernet.com, the erstwhile Zamalek player passed on in London on Thursday morning.

Agogo was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering stroke.

He is best remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup on home soil.