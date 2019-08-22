A former Black Stars of Ghana player Junior Agogo has died on Thursday in London following a battle with stroke, Concise News understands.

Agogo, 40, was a former player for Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday in England and has been down with stroke since 2015.

He had retired from football in 2013 and was part of the Ghana team that featured at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement described the demise of the footballer as saddening.

“The Ghana Football Association is saddened by news of the sudden demise of ex-Ghana star Junior Agogo,” the GFA said.

“On behalf of the Ghanaian football fraternity, we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our Black Star, Junior Agogo. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Agogo struck 12 times in 27 international games for Ghana between 2006 and 2009.

Earlier on, Concise News had reported the demise of a former Super Falcons player Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019.

Chiejine captained the first set of the Under-19 National Women’s team to the first Under-19 (now Under-20) at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2002.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) broke the sad news on their verified Twitter handle today. She was 36 years old at the time of her death.