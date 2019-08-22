Super Eagles star, Kelechi Iheanacho has been heavily criticised by former Former Chelsea and Leicester City defender, Robert Huth as he said he is not fit to replace England striker, Jamie Vardy as Leicester City’s point man.

The former Blues star expressed his disappointment over the Foxes inability to sign a new striker who will serve as quality back-up to Vardy.

He further questioned Iheanacho’s readiness to step into Vardy’s shoes when the Englishman retires from active football.

“Eventually they are going to have to replace Vardy. I’m a little bit surprised they didn’t get in someone to kick him

up the backside, ” Huth told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“With Iheanacho, he hasn’t done it yet, probably doesn’t look like he’s going to either, so I’m surprised they haven’t invested in that.”

Following a blistering performance with Manchester City and the arrival of Pep Guardiola in 2017, Iheanacho joined the Foxes.

He has, however, failed to justify his £25m price tag so far and was even dropped from Nigeria’s squad for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.