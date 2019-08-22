Dayo Amusa Explains How She Makes Money

Veteran Yoruba actress, Dayo Amusa, has explained to her fans that she makes money from other business she does aside movie making.

She took to her Instagram to explain this after a fan questioned her spending pattern.

Concise News understands that the actress is currently enjoying holidays outside the country.

In a lengthy post, she narrated how she makes the money and how she spends it.

The actress pointed out that asides from being an actress, she is a filmmaker and also an entrepreneur.

Dayo went further to say that she can decide to spend her money anyhow she deems fit because she is benefiting from her hard work.

She wrote, “I recently received this question on one of my posts: “How do you support yourself financially? Travelling costs a lot of money, I can see from all your posts you are just travelling and eating. When do you do the actual job? 🧐” I didn’t think it needed an explanation but here goes… Where do I get my money? I work.

“Yup, I have a job and career. I’m an actor, film maker @amzadolproductions a well paid brand ambassador @bismidmakeup a brand influencer to so many successful brands & products @waleadeauto I also have my hands in 1 or 2 other business @paydabkiddiesworld including my yet to be unveiled lash line @dalashpro

That’s just an hint!

“You may see me on Instagram enjoying a vacation, a fancy dinner or a coffee but what you don’t see in details are the work done in between each of my posts where I’m too busy to even scroll through the app! You don’t see the days that I come home so late into the night, exhausted, my feet aching from running around.

“You don’t see me on those busy, anti-social night shifts as I’m responding to work And you don’t see the days like today where I am at home in my pyjamas eating whatever leftovers I can find in the fridge! 😂

“Of course, I don’t want to complain because I know I’ve been blessed with SO much; an education from a young age, a healthy body and mind to be good at my job and a loving family who support me throughout it all. Plus I have a wonderful & very hard-working big baby ❤️ who loves to see me smile 😊 . Not everyone has these things and so I know I’m one of the lucky ones! #Alhamdulillah

“But still, I think that it’s up to each of us how we choose to spend our money & time off. I like to make the most of my few times off and if that means flying out to UK to see my cousins or enjoying a brunch in US with friends, why not?

“Here’s to everyone out there working hard and playing hard too; always remember to treat yourself once in a while, you work hard for it and you deserve it!”