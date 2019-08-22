Ghanaian self-acclaimed billionaire, Shatta Bandle revealed his intentions to fix gold teeth, after Ghanaian dance-hall singer, Shatta Wale blasted him.

Concise News understands that Bandle became more popular when a video of him flaunting dollar notes went viral.

In the video, he had claimed to be richer than Nigerian business magnate and Africa’s richest man , Aliko Dangote, while also stating that he was ready to sign both Davido and Wizkid to his record label.

Reacting to the video, Wale said it was a disrespect on Dangote’s part, just as he blasted him about his front teeth which are missing.

Furious about Wale’s comment about his missing teeth, Bandle took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he would soon fix gold teeth.

He wrote “I plan on fixing my teeth very soon with Pure Gold, Shatta Wale mere Musicians like you should not put mouth when billionaires like me and Dangote are quarelling.”