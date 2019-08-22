The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), on Thursday, said the embattled Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo refused to appear before its panel investigating the rape allegation against him.

Busola Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago in Ilorin, Kwara State when she was still 16 years old.

Fatoyinbo, however, denied the allegation, saying he has never forced himself on any woman in his life.

Concise News had earlier reported that CAN had given the PFN two weeks to submit the report of its probe into the rape allegation against Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor.

While speaking to newsmen on Thursday, PFN’s National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emma Isong disclosed that Fatoyinbo ignored the panel that was set up to investigate the accusations against him.

PFN spokesman, while declaring the investigation ‘inconclusive’, stated however that Busola and her husband, Timi Dakolo appeared before the panel.

This news medium recalls that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has said​ that it would not shield pentecostal pastors who take undue advantage of their congregants.

PFN President, Rev. Felix Omobude, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Benin, the Edo State capital.

In response to the rape allegations against COZA pastor, Omobude said the PFN is saddened and disturbed by the allegations of criminal conduct and serial impropriety that have been made against the embattled man of God, but added that “the PFN will not shield anyone who crosses the line.

“The PFN is utterly shocked at these allegations, as the acts that have been alleged are not only criminal in nature but antithetical to the tenets of Christianity and a violent breach of the trust that ought to exist between members of the congregation and a Minister of the Gospel,” he said.

While condemning in strong terms, allegations leveled against Fatoyinbo, Omobude, however, expressed the support and prayers of the PFN for the embattled man of God.

“We strongly condemn this ignoble and bastardy conduct as alleged against Pastor Fatoyinbo. Our prayers, thoughts, and support are with all those who have fallen victim as have been reported.

“PFN strongly believes in the pursuit of truth and will ensure that truth is unveiled in this whole matter and appropriate sanctions served.

“Although Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has, not in the past subscribed to the PFN, we recognize that he is a Pentecostal Pastor,” Omobude concluded.