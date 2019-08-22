A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Metta, Lagos State, on Thursday ordered that four police officers who allegedly killed two phone thieves in Iba axis of the state, be remanded in prison.

The Chief Magistrate, Alex Komolafe, who did not take the pleas of Omomuyiwa Fabiyi, 42; Solomon Olaniyi, 41; Sunday Solomon, 41; and Mukaila Aliyu, 35; ordered that they be remanded in Ikoyi Prison pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Cousin Adams alleged that the defendants committed the offence on August 19, at noon, at Ipaye Bus Stop, Iba, a Lagos suburb.

He alleged that the defendants killed two men suspected to be armed robbers.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Thereafter, the chief magistrate adjourned the matter until September 23.

Concise News had reported that the accused were arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

Spokesman for the police in the state, Bala Elkana, made this known on Wednesday during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

The policemen were filmed killing the suspects after they were arrested for allegedly robbing people who sold phones on Jiji, an online sales platform.

Elkana identified the policemen as Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Corporal Aliyu Mukaila.

He added that they were attached to the Iba Police Division and not the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, noting that they would face murder charges.

The Police spokesman said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Elkana said the Police officers were being subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, noting that if found culpable, they would be dismissed from the Force and handed over to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for prosecution.