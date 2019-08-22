pool-fixtures-results-draws
This is a compilation of the Week 7 2019 UK football pools fixtures, games, results and draws for all matches played this weekend across all division.

In the first division, there would be nine games as City, at number one, go away to Bournemouth.

The late kickoff on Saturday will see Liverpool hosting Arsenal at number three with three games in the first division (number 1,7, 9) for Sunday.

There are two panel games in this weekend UK pool fixtures and these are number 28 and 32.

Overall, there are two EKO games in this week’s pools fixtures: 13 and 25 with only five games to be played on Sunday (1, 7, 9, 21, 46).

Below are the fixtures, games, draws and results for the UK football Week 7 2019 (which would be updated as the matches go on) as seen below:

WEEK 7 – UK 2019/2020; 24 – 25 Aug 2019

1 Bournemouth       Man City Sunday
2 Brighton       Southampton
3 Liverpool       Arsenal LKO
4 Man Utd       Crystal P.
5 Norwich       Chelsea EKO
6 Sheff Utd.       Leicester
7 Tottenham       Newcastle Sunday
8 Watford       West Ham
9 Wolves       Burnley Sunday
10 Barnsley       Luton
11 Blackburn       Cardiff
12 Charlton       Brentford
13 Derby       West Brom EKO
14 Fulham       Nott’m For.
15 Huddersfield       Reading
16 Hull       Bristol C.
17 Middlesboro       Millwall
18 Preston       Sheff Wed.
19 Q.P.R.       Wigan
20 Stoke       Leeds
21 Swansea       Birmingham Sunday
22 Bolton       Ipswich
23 Bristol R.       Oxford Utd.
24 Coventry       Gillingham
25 Doncaster       Lincoln EKO
26 Fleetwood       Accrington
27 Milton K.D.       Peterboro
28 Portsmouth (P) x (P) Rotherham Panel
29 Rochdale       Blackpool
30 Shrewsbury       Burton A.
31 Sunderland       Wimbledon
32 Tranmere (P) x (P) Bury Panel
33 Wycombe       Southend
34 Bradford C.       Forest G.
35 Cambridge U.       Oldham
36 Carlisle       Salford C.
37 Cheltenham       Swindon
38 Colchester       Northampton
39 Grimsby       Port Vale
40 Leyton O.       Crawley
41 Macclesfield       Scunthorpe
42 Mansfield       Stevenage
43 Morecambe       Exeter
44 Newport Co.       Crewe
45 Plymouth       Walsall
46 Celtic       Hearts Sunday
47 Hamilton       Motherwell
48 Hibernian       St Johnstone
49 Kilmarnock       Aberdeen