The Chinese government has commenced an investigation into the killing of a Nigerian, Unachukwu Nwajueze, by policemen in Guangzhou.

The deceased, said to be a cleric was trying to evade arrest over visa violations when he was immobilized with an electronic device by the cops leading to his death.

Giving an update on the incident, the Consul-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, China, Wale Oloko, said that the Chinese authorities had commenced an investigation into the incident.

Oloko in a statement on Wednesday said that the late Nwajueze died at the Tong Tong market in Guangzhou on Aug. 12.

He said that it took the prompt intervention of the consular officers to calm other Nigerians who demanded to know the cause of Nwajueze’s death.

The diplomat said, “The Consulate General of Nigeria in Guangzhou is aware of the death of a Nigerian national, Unachukwu Nwajueze, a resident of Guangzhou, China, at Tong Tong market area of the city about 4.30 p.m. on Aug. 12.

“When the Consulate was contacted, we quickly sent two consular officers to the scene of the incident, where they were able to calm other restive Nigerians in the area.

“The police authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Unachukwu Nwajueze.”

The CG disclosed that he had paid a condolence visit to the wife, family members and friends of the late Nwajueze, and appealed to other Nigerians to remain calm, while the investigation was on.

Oloko also said that he had met with a representative of the leadership of the provincial government who expressed the sympathies of the authorities to the deceased’s family.

He further explained that the representative promised that appropriate investigation would be carried out to the satisfaction of all parties in accordance with the laws of China.

“He advised the Consulate to relate with the Guangzhou Municipal Public Security authorities to ensure a speedy resolution of the case,’’ the statement added.