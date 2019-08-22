Rotimi Amaechi has said President Muhammadu Buhari reassured him that he would be re-appointed as a minister in his second term in office.

Concise News understands that Amaechi, a former Rivers State Governor of Rivers State, was one of those returned by Buhari as ministers for his “Next Level” second stint.

Amaechi retained his position as the country’s Minister of Transportation as Buhari on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa inaugurated his ministerial cabinet members.

Speaking during a reception planned for him by his supporters from Rivers, Amaechi said the President had earlier told him he would make the list of ministers.

“The President told me the same week cabinet was dissolved that ‘I will return you to cabinet.’ I kept it a secret, but I could have announced to you,” he said.

“So all those who were running helter-skelter, will know that God would not allow them to have their way.”

Also, he thanked God for the development, stressing that he would ensure his team does well to please Buhari as well as Nigerians.

He said: “We are grateful to God for the opportunity to serve again. I know many of you were frightened that we would not get the appointment.”

Aregbesola surprise

Meanwhile, Concise News had reported that a former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola has admitted that he knows little or nothing about the Ministry of Interior.

Aregbesola was one of the 43 ministers-designate sworn in on Wednesday by by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shortly after his inauguration and assignment of portfolio by President Buhari, the former governor confessed that apart from reports about the ministry he reads in newspapers, he had no idea of its policies and operations.

“My relationship with the ministry is distant. What I know about the ministry is what I read in the Newspapers,” he said.

But he directed the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Georgina Ehuriah, to continue running the ministry until Monday when he will formally take over.

“I will come to take over on Monday. I give the Permanent Secretary the grace to run the ministry till then,” he said.

“We will be ready by Monday to take on the huge assignment.

“I promise you a realistic, reasonable and commendable leadership. The staff of this ministry should be ready for more work because I will be demanding much more from you.”

Buhari, at the end of a two-day retreat for the ministers -designate, swore in 43 ministers that will help him achieve the next level agenda.

Speaking during the Swearing in, President Buhari charged the 43 ministers to build on the achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years.

According to him, the two-day retreat with the ministers held on Monday and Tuesday was aimed at stating the roadmap and focus of government for the next four years.

“We have the challenge to build a country where everyone can maximize his or her potential. We must build a country where opportunities abound for everyone. Work has started; we must all get down to action,” Buhari said in a speech at the ceremony in Abuja.