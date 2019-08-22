President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday has approved the re-appointment of Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Adeola Ipaye, Concise News reports.

Ipaye who was former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State works from the Office of the Vice President has retained his appointment with the presidency.

This news medium understands that the President has also approved the re-appointment of Adeyemi Dipeolu, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters; Maryam Uwais who retains her position as Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programme

As well as Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, he also re-appointed Jumoke Oduwole, who will now serve as the Special Adviser to the President on Ease Of Doing Business.

Others appointed by President Buhari are Ahmad Rufai Zakari as Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Obafela Bank-Olemoh, as Senior Special Assistant on Education Interventions, Louis Odion as Senior Technical Assistant on Print Media, and Ajuri Ngelale as Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency.

Concise News learned that all appointees are to serve in the Office of the Vice President. Except for Messrs Zakari, Bank-Olemoh, Odion and Ngelale, all the other appointments take retrospective effect from May 29, 2019.

President Buhari had re-appointed Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President, five weeks after he was sworn in for a second term in office.

President Buhari also approved the appointments of 11 of his personal staff.

Full list of Buhari’s personal staff

1. Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)

2. Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)

3. Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President ADVERTISEMENT

4. Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol

5. Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President)

6. Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping)

7. Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)

8. Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties)

9. Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties)

10. Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer)

11. Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)

These appointments were made barely 24 hours after the Coalition of the United Political Parties (CUPP) said it had filed a suit to challenge the continuous stay in office of some aides of President Muhammadu Buhari without appointment letters for his second term in office.