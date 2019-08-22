Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ike has suddenly become a matchmaker, as he advises Diane to date Elozonam, Concise News reports.

Diane who is single was conversing with Ike in the kitchen, when he encouraged her to date Elozonam.

She had asked Ike to link her up with one of his cousins, after which Ike asked about her spec.

Describing her spec, Diane said he must be “Dark, intelligent, tall, smart, built, Eloquent and all.”

Responding, Ike gave her a recommendation saying: “but he’s fair, has a lil beard and he’s most probably smarter than me, his name is Elozonam”

Watch a video of their conversation below