Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Venita has sent a strict warning to fellow housemate Gedoni to stay away from her, Concise News reports.

The two, who appeared to have been developing soft spots for each other, got their fans talking after Gedoni gave Venita a passionate hug.

Recall that Venita had on Sunday told Gedoni that “If I decided to set my compass on you, she will not stand a chance.”

According to Venita, the fact that Khafi tells other housemates about their disagreements pisses her off.

Confused and lost for words, Gedoni’s solution was to offer Venita a hug. Fortunately for him, this calmed her down a bit.

But Venita asked another housemate Sir Dee to warn Gedoni about his affection towards her.

She said: “Gedoni is suddenly showing me affection and I’m tired. I do not want Khafi’s trouble.

“Please warn him to stay away,” Venita said

Meanwhile, Venita had earlier apologised to Khafi if it seemed like she was getting between her and Gedoni.