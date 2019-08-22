Thursday, August 22, 2019

Nigeria News, Nigerian Newspapers, Breaking News – Concise News

BBNaija 2019: See Interesting Birthday Prank Housemates Played On Esther (Video)

By
Oyindamola Olubajo
-
BBNaija housemate Esther (source: Africa Magic)
BBNaija housemate Esther (source: Africa Magic)
Concise News Global
We are a modern media house with a pragmatic view about news gathering and delivery.
Advertise With Us
© Concise News 2019 All Rights Reserved. Nigeria News