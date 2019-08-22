Housemates of the Big Brother Naija 2019 have yet again found way of cheering themselves up, as they planned a birthday surprise for Esther, Concise News reports.

Despite preparing for today’s wager task ahead of them, they discussed and planned a unique way to make Esther’s day fun for her.

Knowing fully well that she might be unwilling to show up for a surprise, they planned a of faking a fight between Frodd and Sir Dee.

Mercy, Diane and Esther were in the room when they heard a noise in the garden.

Seeing that it was a fight between Sir Dee and Frodd, Esther dashed out and held on to him, dragging him away as both hurled insults at each other.

A few minutes later, the two stopped quarreling and started singing, “happy birthday to you.” Everybody joined in and then they poured water on her.

Esther, who clocked 23 today is a Lagos based lawyer who was called to the bar at just twenty-one years old.

She’s also very athletic and loves to show off her figure.

