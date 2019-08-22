Amidst tears, Big Brother Naija housemate Jackye has apologised to her boyfriend, Oluwasegun Kosemani, over her intimate play with Mike, Concise News reports.

Jackye had chased fellow housemate Mike to his bed and climbed on top of him, touching and disturbing him not to sleep.

And when Biggie asked her to give a shout out to her family during her Diary Session, apologised to her boyfriend for any irresponsible behaviour she had exhibited in the house.

But Biggie advised her to remove the thoughts about their feelings from her mind and focus on the game.

Meanwhile, Kosemani had said he is not bothered about whatever action his girlfriend takes in the house.

In his expression, Kosemani said that viewers should hold on to their opinion, adding that Mike’s wife was not complaining as well.