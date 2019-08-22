The Igbo fans of Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd have criticized him for washing Esther’s clothes, Concise News reports.

Frodd who appears to be in love with Esther had told her on Wednesday that the only thing he was yet to wash for Esther was her towel.

The banker is bent on winning her love even if he doesn’t win the 60m cash prize, from painting Esther’s nails, to serving her meals, he then proceeded to iron her clothes and now that he washes her clothes.

Recall that Esther once declined Frodd’s love request on the ground that she was in love with evicted housemate, Nelson.

The act of washing Esther’s clothes has however stirred up social media reactions

Below are some reactions gathered.

The mumumess of Frodd is amazing to me for a guy in 2019.This could be tolerated years ago.He must be the youngest…too naive,too emotional. — Kelvin Chima (@Dee_Angelo7) August 21, 2019

This Frodd is a big disgrace 🤦‍♂️#TeamTacha #BBNaija — Princess Victoria (@princess_vic1) August 21, 2019

frood i love you, but this ur mumu behaviour is be coming too much. — Katchy Nkechi Mmadu (@KatchyMmadu) August 21, 2019

This guy is not our own again #abeg — Timothy Chibuike (@TimothyChibui12) August 21, 2019

I have always said it that Esther will be the downfall of Frodd…he will not leave her alone and face the game — Lydia Iroegbu (@IroegbuLydia) August 21, 2019

This Esther will be the end of Frodd, Esther is HoH and has a certain level of immunity, Frodd you are just there following her like mumu till you enter one trouser with biggie. — EllyNwosu🇳🇬♂️ (@ellynwosu) August 21, 2019