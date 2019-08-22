Esther and Frodd (source: Twitter)
The Igbo fans of Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd have criticized him for washing Esther’s clothes, Concise News reports.

Frodd who appears to be in love with Esther had told her on Wednesday that the only thing he was yet to wash for Esther was her towel.

The banker is bent on winning her love even if he doesn’t win the 60m cash prize, from painting Esther’s nails, to serving her meals, he then proceeded to iron her clothes and now that he washes her clothes.

Recall that Esther once declined Frodd’s love request on the ground that she was in love with evicted housemate, Nelson.

The act of washing Esther’s clothes has however stirred up social media reactions

