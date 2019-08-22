Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Diane and Elozonam who seem to be bonding so well were spotted sharing tight hug in the closet, Concise News reports.

The duo who have been close companions have always cared for each other and they have given the fans of the reality show some speculations that they might end up dating.

Meanwhile, Elozonam is not Diane’s spec, according to what she told Ike.

Diane who is currently single had asked Ike to hook her up with one of his cousins, after which he asked about her spec.

Describing her spec, she said he must be “Dark, intelligent, tall, smart, built, Eloquent and all.”

Responding, Ike gave her a recommendation saying: “but he’s fair, has a lil beard and he’s most probably smarter than me, his name is Elozonam”

Watch Diane and Elozonam hug each other below