Former president of America, Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle have made their first appearance is Hollywood documentary set in industrial Ohio that film reviewers are calling compelling and timely.

The effort titled “American Factory,” traces the lives of thousands of workers laid off from their auto jobs in Moraine, Ohio, in the 2008 recession, some of whom were hired six years later by Chinese company Fuyao Glass America to make automotive glass in the same plant.

‘American Factory’ is the first product of a multi-year collaboration between Netflix and Higher Ground, the production company formed last year by the former U.S. president and first lady.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Obama said “A good story gives you the chance to better understand someone else’s life. It can help you find common ground. And it’s why Michelle and I were drawn to Higher Ground’s first film.”

Speaking with filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar in a promotional video released by Netflix., the former president said “We want people to be able to get outside of themselves and experience and understand the lives of somebody else.”

Also speaking, Michelle said she was particularly struck by the opening scenes of workers on the factory floor.

“That was my background, that was my father,” she said.

Obama was the 44th president of the United States, he ruled between 2009 and 2017