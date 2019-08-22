Another Actress Ruth Kadiri Welcomes First Child

Popular Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri on Tuesday welcomed her first child, Concise News gathered.

This became known after she took to her social media to share a photo of her rocking her baby bump.,

Moments after, her colleagues flooded her timeline on Instagram with congratulatory messages.

One of her colleague, Naza Okeke, in his comment made it clear that she is now a mother, saying, “Puchu is the freshest mummy. Congrats darling.”

Information has it that as a low-key lifestyle, Ruth Kadiri also held her wedding in November 2018, but was not made loud.

She only made known her union when took to Instagram to flaunt her engagement ring.

Ruth got engaged to her anonymous husband on Christmas day in 2017 and her fans were more than excited for her.

She posted a photo showing a gorgeous engagement band with a caption that tells us everything we need to know.

She wrote, “Merry Christmas world. @ 12:15 am December 25 2017 I said yes to the man who totally completes me. My daddyyyy, my friend, my brother, my pastor, my perv😀😀😀 my gossip partner. And my husband to be. God bless you and keep you safe for me.”

The actress who has remained secretive about the state of her marital status on social media posts a few months ago advised women to choose their spouses wisely so as to avoid getting divorced.

She called on all upcoming female actors especially to build a solid relationship before reaching stardom.

According to her, they should see this period as the time to start and develop a relationship as it might be too late by the time they become famous.

“Dear upcoming actresses while you struggle to build up your career if you are one of those who would eventually want to settle down, learn to build a relationship side by side. It’s hard but try,” she wrote.

“Don’t wait till you are a star. Fame is a mirage, you do not know when it will come. When it eventually does, time might not be your friend anymore…story of most Nollywood actresses.”