President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the 43 ministers sworn in on Wednesday to build on the achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years.

The Nigerian leader said that the two-day retreat with the ministers held on Monday and Tuesday was aimed at stating the roadmap and focus of government for the next four years.

“We have the challenge to build a country where everyone can maximize his or her potential. We must build a country where opportunities abound for everyone. Work has started; we must all get down to action,” Buhari said in a speech at the ceremony in Abuja.

He urged the ministers to strive to improve the economy, fight corruption and create a Nigeria that would engage its 20 million unemployed and unemployable people into productive ventures.

“We must make everyone productive. We must make everyone an asset to the country. Everyone must be fully engaged,” he said.

Buhari also emphasised the need for adequate security so that Nigerians could live in peace.

He said that key economic indicators would be used to assess the ministers’ performances, urging them to work hard to give Nigerians the good governance they deserved.

Buhari admitted that there had been challenges, but said that Nigerians must not fail to recognise the achievements record so far.

He directed the ministers to work closely with the permanent secretaries and heads of parastatals and agencies of their ministries and emphasized the need for collective efforts towards success.

He also emphasised the need for closer and constant communication and coordination among the officials, adding that all communications requiring his attention must be routed through the Chief of Staff.

Buhari also warned them against allowing political differences, primordial interests, and other considerations to affect the prime goal of providing quality service and good governance to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“You must strive to do what is right even if it is difficult,” he declared.

Concise News had earlier reported that Buhari inaugurated his “next level” ministers at a ceremony held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Buhari had in July nominated 43 persons for ministerial positions for his second term in office.

There were some major omissions such as the former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Solomon Dalung among others.

These ministers had undergone a two-day retreat in Abuja in preparation for the job ahead of them.