Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke, better known as ‘Davido’ thrilled crowd at the ‘Tycoon Party’ organised by American rapper, 50 Cent in New Jersey.

Concise News understands that Davido, who shared stage with the American rapper sang a medley of his popular songs as the crowd sang along.

The singer, who is currently on an international tour, had earlier announced the festival on Aug. 10 via his Instagram page.

Other music stars who performed at the event were Trey Songz, Fabulous, Snoop, Camila and Jacques.

Speaking on the performance on his Instagram handle, the singer wrote “Dreams do come true for real!!!!! Tell @50cent he owe me money 😂😂😂!!!!! Love big bro! And congrats on the new season of POWER!!! ”

Recall that Davido had shared a stage briefly with 50 Cent at a Las Vegas party while the latter was performing at a party.

Davido was the first Nigerian artist to reach one million, two million, five million and nine million followers on Instagram and now one of the most bankable Nigerian on the platform.

Watch video of his performance below