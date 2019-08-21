Many travellers were left stranded on Wednesday as Nigeria and Benin Republic border was closed on both sides without formal notice, Concise News reports.

According to The Guardian, one the stranded traveller Sebomi said, “Just on my way to Nigeria now they have closed border,

“The Benin-Nigerian borders are closed. At Chikanda and around Kwara state and other borders, the passages are carefully filtered.”

The stranded traveller said she was coming to work in Lagos when they were prevented from crossing the border following its closure in the early morning of Wednesday.

An immigration officer who pleaded anonymity confirmed that all land borders across Nigeria are closed which was an order from the federal government.

“It is all borders across Nigeria. It was a presidential order.”

“It might last for the next three days.”

It was gathered that the closure occurred as Nigeria is currently deploying an operation named Border Green for a period of 28 days.

During this mission, the police, immigration, army, customs and intelligence forces will verify the good execution of the injunctions concerning the prohibition of exported goods.

The officials will also focus on the prohibition of fraudulent exit of petroleum products, the fight against the importation of second-hand vehicles, the fight against the importation of rice and certain prohibited products for importation by land.

In Chikanda especially, the borders are closed, including the ones used by pedestrians.