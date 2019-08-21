As activities intensify in the current transfer window, Davide Zappacosta has arrived at Roma to undergo a medical ahead of finalising a move from Chelsea, Concise News reports.

The 27-year-old checked in for medical tests on Wednesday and has been touted to sign a season-long loan deal at Stadio Olimpico.

Zappacosta joined Chelsea from Torino in August 2017 for a reported £23million but has failed to hold down a spot in the side.

He appeared 26 times in the Premier League during his first two campaigns at Stamford Bridge and has not been used by head coach Frank Lampard this season.

Lampard revealed last Friday he had not made a decision over Zappacosta’s future, with fellow right-back understudy Reece James currently sidelined by injury.

But the Italy international’s loan switch is seemingly close to going through and he is ready to make an impact at Roma.

“I’m very excited,” he told Tuttomercatoweb. “I’ve missed Italy so much and I’m happy about coming back, even more to Rome, which is near my home.

“I know the club and the fans and I know how much passion they put in. The team are very young and I think we can do well.”

It would be recalled that this online news medium reported yesterday that Chelsea have agreed on a deal with Roma for a loan transfer of the right back.

Despite his team being under a transfer ban, Coach Lampard is happy to keep offloading the players that do not fit into his first-team plans.

The Blues were only able to sign Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic this summer as the deals were agreed before the ban was enforced.

Lampard has admitted his desire to use a number of Chelsea’s youngsters to bolster his senior squad this season.