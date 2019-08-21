Sowore, Nnamdi Kanu Conspired To Topple Buhari, DSS Alleges

Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, has been accused by the Department of State Services (DSS) of conspiring with the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a counter-affidavit filed at the federal high court, Abuja, in response to an application by Sowore, where the DSS said that Sowore held a series of meetings with Kanu to “mobilise strong forces” to realise his agenda.

In July, the duo had met in New York to discuss “how to fight Nigerian oppressors”.

A few weeks later, the secret police arrested Sowore just two days to the kick off of the #RevolutionNow protest.

In the application filed by Godwin Agbadua, an official of the DSS, the agency said its investigations had shown that the protest was a smokescreen for Sowore and his allies “to topple the government”.

The secret service said it would approach the court to extend the 45 days order to detain Sowore to 90 days it initially requested for.

“The respondent/applicant (Sowore) planned to violently change the government through the hashtag RevolutionNow, ” the agency said.

“The respondent/applicant hid under the cover of call for mass protest with the hashtag RevolutionNow to mislead unsuspecting and innocent members of the public into joining him to topple the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In his plot to topple the government the respondent/applicant held series of meetings with members of a proscribed terrorist organisation, Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) with a view to mobilising strong forces to realise his agenda at changing the government.

“The respondent formed an alliance with a fugitive, Nnamdi Kanu, a self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed terrorists group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to launch series of attacks on Nigeria with a view to violently removing the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“After series of closed-door meetings between the duo in the United States of America, they addressed a press conference wherein they both stated their resolve to form alliance against the Nigerian government. The duo stated that they have a well-planned out strategy to realize their objective, which is toppling the government.”

The DSS said Sowore was arrested on reasonable suspicion of having committed a capital offence, upon his alleged involvement in terrorists’ activities.

“The applicant/respondent is investigating the activities of the respondent/applicant as it relates to a terrorist organisation, IPOB. The facts show a conjecture between the respondent/applicant and IPOB activities,” the application read.

“There is the need for the applicant/respondent to investigate such reasonable suspicion of the relationship between the respondent/applicant and IPOB.

“The respondent held series of meetings with some foreign collaborators outside Nigeria including Dubai where millions of dollars were given to him to sponsor a widespread attack on Nigeria with a view to violently removing the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and freeing Ibrahim El-Zakzaky (Sheikh).

“In furtherance to the plans to violently free El-Zakzaky from lawful custody. the respondent held several meetings with a proscribed terrorists organisation. Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) where they strategized on how to carry out attacks to force the government to free Elzakzaky.

“The investigation is still ongoing. Upon the completion of investigation, the case file will be forwarded to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation for advice and possible prosecution.”