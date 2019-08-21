Rwandan, Ugandan Presidents To Meet Over Border Differences

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday left for Angola where he will meet his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame for a summit aimed at finding a lasting solution to the differences between the two countries.

A State House statement issued here said the meeting will be hosted by Angolan leader Joao Manuel Lourenco, and President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will attend.

In July this year, the heads of state discussed security issues on the borders of the three countries including relations between Uganda and Rwanda.

They also discussed the Ebola epidemic in DRC and committed to working together to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

The July summit tasked Angola and DRC to facilitate the dialogue between both countries.

Uganda and Rwanda have since late February had a border hitch with Rwanda accusing Uganda of harboring its dissidents and also incarcerating its citizens who visit the country. Rwanda urged its citizens not to cross the border into Uganda. Uganda has denied all the accusations made by Rwanda.