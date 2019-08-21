Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu has recounted how an Uber driver saved him from dying as a result of food poisoning, Concise News reports.

Ikechukwu took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to narrate his ordeal, while saying that he will begin to take life easy henceforth.

The singer stated that he was home alone and battled stomach pain around 2 am until he could no longer stand on his own.

He wrote “i start calling random friends. Nobody pick. At this point i strip and put my stomach on my marble floor to cool the temp becos it was blazing hot. And i couldnt move. Pains getting worse and worse. I start vomiting. At that point i call my gateman to come help me.”

“That one also didnt pick. na so i just order uber. When the guy arrived i had him wake my stupid gateman. He helped me walk to the car and i made it to the hospital near my crib.”

“The doctor smart. He pumped me with extreme painkillers and antibiotics. Na so my vision just blurrr and lost feeling in my legs and basically passed out while still conscious if that makes sense to u . So apparently my brother in law who is a gastroenterologist calls back my Missed call and the doctor answers and tells him.”

“Bro inlaw gets my bro and his wife to go pick me from there and take me to another hospital for stomach scans. When they ruled out appendicitis they concluded on acute food poisoning. And moved me to Third hospital where my older sis in law who is in from yankee took over.”

” My stubborn head forced them to discharge me the following day cos i could see and walk and i hate hospitals. Now the reason im sharing this is the story couldve been differentU couldve been reading about my death this weekend. Life is quite unpredictable and precious.”

“We spend so much time chasing after things we believe will provide happiness and comfort but truth is we keep missing out on enjoying life as it is. We have allowed ourselves get lost in A race that can truly never be won cos theres always a bigger better race and we teach ourselves to never be satisfied. All that shit gotta end.” he added