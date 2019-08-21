President Muhammadu Buhari has started swearing in Ministers-designate, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that the proceedings for the inauguration of the ministers-designate started with the rendition of the National anthem before the oaths of allegiance was taken in batches of five.

Mohammed Adamu, Uche Ogar, Sharon Ikeazor, Godswill Akpabio, Sharon Ikeazor and Chris Ngige were led into taking the oath of office by Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This followed the reading of their citation by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The Senate had last month screened a list of 43 ministerial nominees.

Others included: Uche Ogah, Emeka Nwajuiba, Sadiya Farouk, Musa Bello, Godswill Akpabio, SharonIkeazor, Ogbonnaya Onu, Akpa Udo, and Adebayo (Ekiti), Timipre Sylva, Adamu Adamu, Shewuye (Borno), Isa Pantami, Gbemi Saraki, Ramatu Tijani, Clement Abam.

Also listed were: Rauf Aregbesola, Paullen Tallen, Abubakar Aliyu, Sale Mamman, Abubakar Malami, Muhammed Mamood, Mustapha Buba Jedi Agba, Olamilekan Adegbite, and Mohammed Dangyadi.

Buhari, at the end of a two-day retreat for the ministers -designate on Tuesday, had charged them to hit the ground running as the remaining four years is short.

Full list of minister-designate

Uchechukwu Oga (Abia State)

Muhammadu Musa Bello (Adamawa)

Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom)

Senator Chris Ngige (Anambra)

Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra),

Adamu Adamu (Bauchi)

Ambassador Mariah Katagum (Bauchi).

Timipreye Sylva (Bayelsa),

Senator George Akume (Benue State)

Mustapha Baba (Borno State)

Goody Eddy Agba (Cross Rivers)

Festus Keyamo (Delta State)

Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State).

Dr. Osagie Ehinire (Edo state)

Clement Agba (Edo State)

Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti State)

Geoffrey Onyema (Enugu State)

Ali Isa Ibrahim Patami (Gombe State)

Emeka Nwajuba (Imo State)

Suleiman H.Adamu (Jigawa State)

Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (Kaduna)

Muhammed Mahmood (Kaduna)

Sabo Nanono (Kano state)

Major General Salihi Magashi (rtd) (Kano State)

Senator Hadhi Sirika (Katsina)

Abubakar Malami (Kebbi State)

Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi state)

Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Kwara state)

Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara State).

Babatunde Raji Fasola

Adeleke Mamora (Lagos State)

Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa)

Architect Olamilekan Adegbiti (Ogun State)

Ambassador Zuberu Dada (Niger State)

Senator Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo State)

Rauf Aregbesola (Oyo state)

Sunday Dare (Oyo State)

Pauline Tallen (Plateau State)

Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State)

Danhyaddi (Sokoto State)

Saleh Mamman (Taraba State)

Abubakar Ali (Yobe State)

Sadia Umar Farooq (Zamfara State.)