President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced the swearing-in of his Ministers, Concise News reports.

This News medium learned that the Ministers are being sworn-in in batches immediately after President Buhari stepped into the Council Chamber of the State House around 11 am.

It was gathered that the proceedings for the inauguration of the ministers designate started with the rendition of the National anthem before taking the oaths of allegiances in batches of five.

Mohammed Adamu, Uche Ogar, Sharon Ikeazor, Godswill Akpabio, Sharon Ikeazor and Chris Ngige were led into taking the oath of office by Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This followed the reading of their citation by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Senate had last month screened all those on the list after the chamber received the list of ministerial nominees from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, at the end of two- day retreat for the ministers -designate on Tuesday, had charged them to hit the ground running as the remaining four years is short.

The hall was filled with the ministers designate and some members of their families.

Concise News recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari on July 23rd forwarded the list of ministerial nominees, including Gbemisola Saraki and senor lawyer Festus Kayamo, to Senate for confirmation after a long wait.

The news medium also learned that Buhari forwarded 43 names, which also include former ministers Babatunde Fashola, Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu.

Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, was said to have personally submitted the ministerial list to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan in the early hours of Tuesday.

Lawan named former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola, former Benue Governor George Akume and former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva as other names.

Senator Godswill Akpabio also made the list.

After reading the names of the nominees, Lawan announced that screening and confirmation of the nominees would begin on Wednesday.

According to the Senate President, other legislative activities in the chamber would take back seat to ensure the speedy completion of the screening.

Eleven out of the 43-name ministerial list were reappointed.

The full list as submitted by President Buhari included:

Uchechukwu Oga (Abia State), Muhammadu Musa Bello (Adamawa), Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Senator Chris Ngige, and Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Adamu Adamu and Ambassador Mariah Katagum (Bauchi).

Others are Timipreye Sylva (Bayelsa), Senator George Akume (Benue State), Mustapha Baba (Borno State), Goody Eddy Agba (Cross Rivers), Festus Keyamo (Delta State), Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State).

Also included in the list of nominees are: Dr. Osagie Ehinire, Clement Agba (Edo State), Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti State), Geoffrey Onyema (Enugu State), Ali Isa Ibrahim Patami (Gombe State), Emeka Nwajuba (Imo State), Suleiman H.Adamu (Jigawa State), Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Dr. Muhammed Mahmood (Kaduna)

Also listed by President Buhari were Sabo Nanono and Major General Salihi Magashi (rtd) (Kano State), Senator Hadhi Sirika (Katsina), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi State), Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi), Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara State).

Babatunde Raji Fasola and Adeleke Mamora (Lagos State), Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Architect Olamilekan Adegbiti (Ogun State), Ambassador Zuberu Dada (Niger State), Senator Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo State), Rauf Aregbesola, Sunday Dare (Oyo State), Pauline Tallen (Plateau State), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State) also made the list.

President Buhari also nominated Muhammed Margarito Danhyaddi (Sokoto State), Saleh Mamman (Taraba State), Abubakar Ali (Yobe State) and Sadia Umar Farooq (Zamfara State.)

Going by the statement of Senate President that every other thing in the Senate would take back seat, it is expected that the screening and confirmation of the would-be ministers may be completed before the end of the week.