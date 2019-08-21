Pictures From President Buhari's Inauguration Of 'Next Level' Ministers
President Buhari inaugurates 43 ministers for second term (image courtesy: State House)

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in 43 ministers he believes can build on the achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years.

Concise News reports that the swearing-in of the ministers took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power, on Wednesday.

Advertise With Us

The Nigerian leader said that the two-day retreat with the ministers held on Monday and Tuesday was aimed at stating the roadmap and focus of his administration for the next four years.

Buhari’s message to the ministers 

He urged the ministers to strive to improve the economy, fight corruption and create a Nigeria that would engage its 20 million unemployed and unemployable people into productive ventures.

“We have the challenge to build a country where everyone can maximize his or her potential. We must build a country where opportunities abound for everyone. Work has started; we must all get down to action,” the president said.

“We must make everyone productive. We must make everyone an asset to the country. Everyone must be fully engaged,” he added.

Buhari also emphasised the need for adequate security so that Nigerians could live in peace.

He said that key economic indicators would be used to assess the ministers’ performances, urging them to work hard to give Nigerians the good governance they deserved.

Speaking further, the president also warned the ministers against allowing political differences, primordial interests, and other considerations to affect the prime goal of providing quality service and good governance to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Here are pictures from the inauguration:

Pictures From President Buhari's Inauguration Of 'Next Level' Ministers
President Buhari inaugurates 43 ministers for second term (image courtesy: State House)
Pictures From President Buhari's Inauguration Of 'Next Level' Ministers
National Leader of the ruling APC Bola Tinubu attends swearing-in of 43 ministers by President Buhari on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (image courtesy: State House)
Pictures From President Buhari's Inauguration Of 'Next Level' Ministers
President Buhari inaugurates 43 ministers for second term (image courtesy: State House)
Pictures From President Buhari's Inauguration Of 'Next Level' Ministers
President Buhari inaugurates 43 ministers for second term (image courtesy: State House)
Pictures From President Buhari's Inauguration Of 'Next Level' Ministers
President Buhari inaugurates 43 ministers for second term (image courtesy: State House)
Pictures From President Buhari's Inauguration Of 'Next Level' Ministers
President Buhari inaugurates 43 ministers for second term (image courtesy: State House)
Pictures From President Buhari's Inauguration Of 'Next Level' Ministers
President Buhari inaugurates 43 ministers for second term (image courtesy: State House)
Pictures From President Buhari's Inauguration Of 'Next Level' Ministers
President Buhari inaugurates 43 ministers for second term (image courtesy: State House)

Full list of ministers-designate sworn in by President Buhari 

Abia
Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah
Minister of State Mines and Steel Development

Adamawa
Muhammadu Musa Bello
Minister of Federal Capital Territory

Akwa Ibom
Sen. Godswill Akpabio
Minister of Niger Delta

Anambra
Dr. Chris N. Ngige
Minister of Labour and Employment

Anambra
Sharon O. Ikeazor
Minister of State Environment

Bauchi
Adamu Adamu
Minister of Education

Bauchi
Amb. Mariam Y. Katagum
Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment

Bayelsa
Timipre Sylva
Minister of State Petroleum Resource

Benue
Sen. George Akume
Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs

Borno
Mustapha Baba Shehuri
Minister of State Agriculture and Rural Development

Cross River
Goddy Jedy – Agba
Minister of State Power

Delta
Festus Keyamo, SAN
Minister of State Niger Delta

Ebonyi
Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu
Minister of Science and Technology

Edo
Dr. Osagie Ehanire
Minister of Health

Edo
Clement IKanade Agba
Minister of State Budget and National Planning

Ekiti
Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

Enugu
Geoffrey Onyeama
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Gombe
Dr. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami
Minister of Communications

Imo
Emeka Nwajiuba
Minister of State Education

Jigawa
Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu
Minister of Water Resources

Kaduna
Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning

Kaduna
Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud
Minister of Environment

Kano
Sabo Nanono
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

Kano
Maj. Gen. (RTD) Bashir Salihi Magashi
Minister of Defence

Katsina
Mr. President
Minister of Petroleum Resources

Katsina
Sen. Hadi Sirika
Minister of Aviation

Kebbi
Abubakar Malami
Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Kogi
Ramatu Tijjani
Minister of State Federal Capital Territory

Kwara
Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture

Kwara
Gbemisola Saraki
Minister of State Transportation

Lagos
Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN)
Minister of Works and Housing

Lagos
Sen. Adeleke O. Mamora
Minister of State Health

Nasarawa
Mohammed H. Abdullahi
Minister of State Science and Technology

Niger
Amb. Zubairu Dada
Minister of State Foreign Affairs

Ogun
Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite
Minister of Mines and Steel Development

Ondo
Sen. Tayo D. Alasoadura
Minister of State Labour and Employment

Osun
Rauf Aregbesola
Minister of Interior

Oyo
Sunday Dare
Minister of Youth and Sports

Plateau
Pauline Tallen
Minister of Women Affairs

Rivers
Rotimi Amaechi
Minister of Transportation

Sokoto
Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi
Minister of Police Affairs

Taraba
Eng. Saleh Mamman
Minister of Power

Yobe
Abubakar D. Aliyu
Minister of State Works and Housing

Zamfara
Sa’adiya Umar Farouk
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development