Pictures From President Buhari's Inauguration Of 'Next Level' Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in 43 ministers he believes can build on the achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years.

Concise News reports that the swearing-in of the ministers took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power, on Wednesday.

The Nigerian leader said that the two-day retreat with the ministers held on Monday and Tuesday was aimed at stating the roadmap and focus of his administration for the next four years.

He urged the ministers to strive to improve the economy, fight corruption and create a Nigeria that would engage its 20 million unemployed and unemployable people into productive ventures.

“We have the challenge to build a country where everyone can maximize his or her potential. We must build a country where opportunities abound for everyone. Work has started; we must all get down to action,” the president said.

“We must make everyone productive. We must make everyone an asset to the country. Everyone must be fully engaged,” he added.

Buhari also emphasised the need for adequate security so that Nigerians could live in peace.

He said that key economic indicators would be used to assess the ministers’ performances, urging them to work hard to give Nigerians the good governance they deserved.

Speaking further, the president also warned the ministers against allowing political differences, primordial interests, and other considerations to affect the prime goal of providing quality service and good governance to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Here are pictures from the inauguration:

Full list of ministers-designate sworn in by President Buhari

Abia

Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah

Minister of State Mines and Steel Development

Adamawa

Muhammadu Musa Bello

Minister of Federal Capital Territory

Akwa Ibom

Sen. Godswill Akpabio

Minister of Niger Delta

Anambra

Dr. Chris N. Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment

Anambra

Sharon O. Ikeazor

Minister of State Environment

Bauchi

Adamu Adamu

Minister of Education

Bauchi

Amb. Mariam Y. Katagum

Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment

Bayelsa

Timipre Sylva

Minister of State Petroleum Resource

Benue

Sen. George Akume

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs

Borno

Mustapha Baba Shehuri

Minister of State Agriculture and Rural Development

Cross River

Goddy Jedy – Agba

Minister of State Power

Delta

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Minister of State Niger Delta

Ebonyi

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

Minister of Science and Technology

Edo

Dr. Osagie Ehanire

Minister of Health

Edo

Clement IKanade Agba

Minister of State Budget and National Planning

Ekiti

Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

Enugu

Geoffrey Onyeama

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Gombe

Dr. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami

Minister of Communications

Imo

Emeka Nwajiuba

Minister of State Education

Jigawa

Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu

Minister of Water Resources

Kaduna

Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning

Kaduna

Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud

Minister of Environment

Kano

Sabo Nanono

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

Kano

Maj. Gen. (RTD) Bashir Salihi Magashi

Minister of Defence

Katsina

Mr. President

Minister of Petroleum Resources

Katsina

Sen. Hadi Sirika

Minister of Aviation

Kebbi

Abubakar Malami

Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Kogi

Ramatu Tijjani

Minister of State Federal Capital Territory

Kwara

Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture

Kwara

Gbemisola Saraki

Minister of State Transportation

Lagos

Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN)

Minister of Works and Housing

Lagos

Sen. Adeleke O. Mamora

Minister of State Health

Nasarawa

Mohammed H. Abdullahi

Minister of State Science and Technology

Niger

Amb. Zubairu Dada

Minister of State Foreign Affairs

Ogun

Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite

Minister of Mines and Steel Development

Ondo

Sen. Tayo D. Alasoadura

Minister of State Labour and Employment

Osun

Rauf Aregbesola

Minister of Interior

Oyo

Sunday Dare

Minister of Youth and Sports

Plateau

Pauline Tallen

Minister of Women Affairs

Rivers

Rotimi Amaechi

Minister of Transportation

Sokoto

Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi

Minister of Police Affairs

Taraba

Eng. Saleh Mamman

Minister of Power

Yobe

Abubakar D. Aliyu

Minister of State Works and Housing

Zamfara

Sa’adiya Umar Farouk

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development