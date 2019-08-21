The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared all the aspirants from Bayelsa and Kogi States for the party’s governorship primaries scheduled for September 5.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed to journalists on Wednesday.

Ologbondiyan said that all the 13 screened aspirants from Bayelsa State were cleared, while 21 aspirants were cleared in Kogi State.

According to the list, the aspirants that were cleared in Kogi State include Wada Idris; Senator Dino Melaye; Erico Ameh, Aminu Suleiman, Grace Adejoh, Abubakar Ibrahim, Kabiru Haruna, Musa Wada, Saliu Atawodi (retd), Mohammed Adah, Victor Adoji, Baye Averehi and Emmanuel Omebije.

The aspirants from Kogi State were screened by the Screening Committee headed by the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, at the PDP presidential campaign office in Maitama, popularly called the Legacy House.

Those cleared in Bayelsa State are Kaniebi Okoko, Great Maciver, Franklin Osaisai, Ndutime Alaibe, Benson Agadaga, Frederick Agbedi, Reuben Okoya, Diri Douye, Talford Ongolo, Kemlea Okara, Gboribiogha Jonah, Benson Konbowei, Godknows Igali, Johnson Kiyaramo, Paulker Emmanuel, Yariela Oliver, Anthony George-Ikoli, Robinson Etolor, Nimibofa Ayawei, David Alagoa and Igiri Ziperedein.

They were screened at the PDP Secretariat at Wadata, Abuja by the screening committee headed by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.